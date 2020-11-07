M1 shut northbound between Mansfield and Matlock
Part of the M1 northbound has been shut because of a crash involving a van.
The vehicle overturned between junctions 27 near Mansfield, in Nottinghamshire, and 28 near Matlock, in Derbyshire.
Highways England said emergency services were at the scene. No injuries have yet been reported.
Motorists are being warned to expect delays and have been urged to avoid the area while tailbacks build. Diversions are in place.
