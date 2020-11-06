Sutton-in-Ashfield man bit off brother's nose at party
A man has been jailed after biting off the end of his brother's nose during his own birthday party.
Shane Groves got into the fight after hurling homophobic abuse at a man in a private members' club in Nottinghamshire, said police.
After being challenged over the abuse by his brother he bit off his nose and it ended up on the club floor.
Groves was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, after he admitted causing grievous bodily harm.
During the party in Sutton-in-Ashfield on 5 April last year, Groves, 27, started verbally abusing another man.
When his brother stepped in to stop this, Groves went to fight him and bit off the tip of his nose.
It could not be reattached and the victim is awaiting reconstructive surgery.
Groves, of Hazel Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, was sentenced to two years and one month in prison.
PC Scott Kerr said: "Groves's actions left a man with life-changing injuries and caused him great psychological distress purely for standing up to him and trying to calmly put a stop to his homophobic behaviour.
"I'm pleased this has now resulted in Groves being locked up for his crimes."
