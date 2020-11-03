Man charged over death of Nottingham student hit by car
A man has been charged with causing the death of a student who was hit by a car in Nottingham city centre.
William Christmas, 19, died at the scene of the crash on Derby Road during the early hours of 19 March.
Manish Shah, 38, of Barsby Drive, Loughborough, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and dangerous driving.
Mr Christmas, from Dorset, was a first-year student at the University of Nottingham.
Mr Shah has been bailed and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 14 January.
