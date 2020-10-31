Nottingham letterbox firework 'could have killed someone'
Police said it was lucky nobody was injured or killed when a lit firework was put through the letterbox of a house in Nottingham.
It caused a small fire at the property in Botany Avenue, St Ann's, but there were no injuries.
Nottinghamshire Police said patrols had been stepped up in the area following the incident at 19:30 GMT on Friday.
No arrests have been made but the force is appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Beat manager PC Brian Dacunha said: "Incidents like these are very serious and we are doing everything we can to track down the offenders.
"We are lucky no-one was injured or worse following the incident."
