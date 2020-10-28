Covid: Delays in Nottingham tier 3 details 'unacceptable'
- Published
Delays in announcing full details of tier three restrictions in Nottingham are "unacceptable", its city council leader has said.
Nottingham, Rushcliffe, Gedling and Broxtowe will move into the top tier of restrictions at midnight on Thursday.
But specific details of the measures have still not been released.
Councillor David Mellen tweeted: "Nottingham people and businesses deserve clarity in difficult times. This is not good enough for our city."
Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood said a full announcement had been expected on Tuesday but was delayed because ministers want to extend restrictions further afield.
She tweeted on Tuesday evening: "The government still haven't provided the public with the information that explains why extra restrictions are needed or what those restrictions will be.
"Public trust is being undermined by their woeful communications."
Nottingham had the highest figures in the UK earlier this month, but its seven-day rate of infection has dropped again, according to the latest data.
The city had the 26th highest rate of infection per 100,000 people in England, at 439.8, in the week to the 24 October - down from 643.4 the previous week.
About eight million people in England will be living in the tier three - "very high" alert level by the end of the week.
This means pubs that do not serve substantial meals have to close, and there are further restrictions on households mixing.
The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.
