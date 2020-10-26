BBC News

Brett Lowe prison death: Man admits Nottingham killing

image captionThe man died at Nottingham Prison on 18 July 2018

A man has admitted murdering an inmate at Nottingham Prison.

Ferencz-Rudolf Pusok, 30, speaking through an interpreter, pleaded guilty to the murder of fellow inmate 43-year-old Brett Lowe on 18 July 2018.

Pusok, of no fixed address, previously denied murder. He is due to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 20 November.

Addressing Pusok, Judge Gregory Dickinson QC said: "The sentence must be and will be imprisonment for life."

He said: "The court is required to fix the minimum term you must serve before you could apply for release on licence."

