Dog dies and man injured in dog attack in Ashfield
A man has been seriously injured and his dog has died in an attack by two dogs.
The man was walking his Labrador in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on Friday morning when two dogs escaped from a back garden, police said.
He tried to stop the attack by huddling over his dog "like a human shield" but suffered injuries to his arm and back as a result.
The two dogs have been seized and their owners have been interviewed by police.
Insp Paul Shortt, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a horrible incident and has sadly resulted in one dog's death.
"Force dog handlers joined officers swiftly on scene. Despite their best efforts and a number of different tactics to stop the attacks, they couldn't save the dog's life.
"Officers did successfully control and contain the animals with no further injury."
The force said the man first received treatment at Kings Mill Hospital but was transferred to a specialist ward at Derby Royal Hospital "due to the severity of his injuries".
It is warning all dog owners to ensure their animals are secure when they are left unattended, to prevent this from happening again.
