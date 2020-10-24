Covid-19: Hucknall shopkeeper kept working after positive test
Published
A shopkeeper has been fined £200 for continuing to work after testing positive for coronavirus.
Police said the man running the shop in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, tried to justify his actions by stressing he had been wearing a mask and gloves.
Two other people in the county have been fined £10,000 for hosting parties with more than 30 people.
It comes as the city and part of the county prepares to be moved into the top level of Covid-19 restrictions.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers visited the shop shortly after 18:00 BST on Wednesday after receiving an anonymous tip-off.
The man admitted to receiving a positive test result earlier that morning but went on to serve customers throughout the day wearing a mask and gloves.
He was told to close the shop and was given a £200 fine.
Later that evening police officers visited an address in Teversal near Sutton-in-Ashfield when a video appeared on social media of a party taking place.
The organiser was given a £10,000 fine after police found more than 30 people in the kitchen.
The following afternoon about 40 people were found partying at a house on Lindley Street in Mansfield.
Police officers shut the party down and the organiser was fined £10,000.
The whole of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire is currently under tier two restrictions where no household mixing is allowed indoors.
Last week local leaders met with government representatives to discuss moving the city and parts of the county into tier three - very high alert.
No final decision has yet been made and talks are set to resume on Monday.
