Nottingham hospitals cancel surgery as Covid cases rise
A "dramatic increase" in the number of patients with Covid-19 has led hospitals in Nottingham to postpone some non-urgent operations.
More than 200 patients at the hospitals have tested positive for coronavirus at the hospitals - 16 are in a critical condition, and some have died.
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust's chief executive said the surge in patients was "similar to April".
Some non-urgent surgery will be postponed until at least 6 November.
CEO Tracy Taylor said a "full ward of people" were arriving to the Queen's Medical Centre and City Hospital each day.
"This is not a decision we have taken lightly but we need to ensure we have the beds and staff available to care for those in urgent need during this surge of Covid-19," she said.
"This is a challenging situation but we are working with our colleagues across Nottinghamshire's Integrated Care System to do the best for our patients."
Officials in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are in discussions about whether the areas will move into tier three restrictions.
On Thursday afternoon, a meeting between local leaders and a government minister concluded without a definite decision being made.
It follows news Nottingham's seven-day coronavirus infection rate had fallen again.
The latest figures show the seven-day infection rate in Nottingham is 561.4 per 100,000 people, the fifth highest in England. Despite the high numbers, the infection rate has gone down from 604.5.
