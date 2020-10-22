Portland diamond tiara theft plot accused 13 in court
Twelve men and a woman have appeared in court in connection with a theft of jewellery from an estate.
The Portland Collection, housed in the Welbeck estate near Worksop, was closed after the Portland Tiara and a brooch were stolen in November 2018.
It reopened to visitors in September last year.
After a hearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court, the 13 defendants are due to appear at the city's crown court on 19 November.
They have all been granted unconditional bail.
The defendants
- Ashley Cumberpatch, 35, formerly of First Avenue, Carlton, faces 11 charges including conspiracy to commit burglary
- Kurtis Dilks, 33, of Whitegate Vale, Clifton, faces nine counts including conspiracy to commit burglary
- Kelly Duong, 32, of Francis Street, the Arboretum, Nottingham, faces four charges including conspiracy to commit burglary
- Adrian Eddishaw, 32, of Northall Avenue, Bulwell, faces one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of converting criminal property
- Sercan Evsin, 25, of Meadow Close, Barnet, London, faces four counts of converting criminal property
- Tevfik Guccuk, 39 of Houndsden Road, Southgate, London, faces five counts of converting criminal property
- Matthew Johnson, 34, of Kingsthorpe Close, Mapperley, faces on charge of conspiracy to commit burglary
- Shazad Khan, 46, of Lea Hall Road, Birmingham, faces two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of converting criminal property
- Andrew MacDonald, 40, formerly of Woodstock Avenue, Nottingham, faces 11 charges including conspiracy to commit burglary
- Coco Nutt- also known as Christopher Yorke - 49, of Rose Ash Lane, Arnold, faces one charge of converting criminal property
- Abiazh Raja, 21, formerly of Lea Hall Road, Leah Hall, Birmingham, faces two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of converting criminal property
- Darren Stokes, 35, of Staunton Drive, Sherwood, Nottingham, faces on count of converting criminal property
- Gordon Thornhill, 48, of Mosswood Crescent, Arnold, faces on count of converting criminal property
The defendants appeared "as part of a complex investigation involving the jewellery heist", with other offences including conspiracies to rob and burgle, selling stolen goods and the theft of cars, Nottinghamshire Police said.
