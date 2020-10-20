West Bridgford burglar comes face-to-face with cat during raid
- Published
A burglar was caught on camera coming face-to-face with a cat as he approached a property on his hands and knees.
Unknown to Mark Lawson he was also being watched by the home owner inside through a CCTV app on his mobile phone.
The 42-year-old fled the house in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, when an alarm sounded, but was arrested nearby.
He received a suspended sentence at Nottingham Crown Court after admitting attempted burglary.
The incident was filmed by CCTV cameras at the house in Priory Road at about 06:30 on 16 March.
The footage - watched in real-time by the house owner - shows Lawson creeping round on all fours before being eyeballed by the cat through a glass door.
The owner phoned the police and Lawson was detained soon after he had left the scene.
Lawson, of Sneinton Dale, Nottingham, was given a 12-month sentence suspended for two years.
He also received a six-month sentence, to run consecutively but also suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to handling stolen goods.
Det Con Christopher Copley, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Lawson had every intention of breaking in to the home of a family as they slept upstairs and was foiled only by modern technology.
"The swift and calm actions of the homeowner, who was understandably concerned for the safety of his family, allowed us to catch up with this offender almost immediately.
"This case should also serve as a reminder of the potential benefits of modern CCTV phone apps, which can be used to alert residents to everyone who approaches their home."
