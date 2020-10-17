Banksy claims Nottingham hula-hooping girl artwork
The graffiti artist Banksy has confirmed a piece of art that appeared in Nottingham was created by him.
The work, outside a beauty salon, shows a girl hula-hooping with a bicycle tyre. It went up on Tuesday, next to a bicycle that is missing its back wheel.
Amid speculation over whether the piece was a Banksy, a screen was fitted to it. In an ironic twist, soon afterwards the screen was sprayed with graffiti.
A picture of the work was posted on Banksy's Instagram on Saturday morning.
In July, a Banksy artwork encouraging people to wear face masks appeared on a Tube train in London.
He began spray-painting trains and walls in his home city of Bristol in the 1990s, and before long was leaving his artistic mark all over the world.
Banksy is famed for poking fun at big companies and sending political messages through his work.
The salon the artwork appeared outside is on the junction of Rothesay Avenue and Ilkeston Road in Lenton, a popular residential area for students.