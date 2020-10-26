Covid: Nottingham to move into tier 3
- Published
Nottingham and parts of the surrounding county will move into the top tier of Covid restrictions, it has been confirmed.
People living in the city, along with Rushcliffe, Gedling and Broxtowe, face the toughest restrictions.
The measures come into force at one minute past midnight on Thursday and will expire after 28 days.
It comes after the city consistently recorded one of the highest infection rates in England.
There are now 7.9 million people in England living in the tier three - very high alert level.
This means pubs that do not serve substantial meals have to close, and there are further restrictions on households mixing.
Nottinghamshire joins Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, South Yorkshire and Warrington in the highest tier.
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: What are the rules now?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?