Second murder arrest after Nottingham city centre stabbing

Published
image captionEmergency services were called to Milton Street just after lunchtime on Monday

A second man has been arrested following the death of a man who was stabbed in Nottingham city centre.

The man died at the scene after he was discovered injured in Milton Street, next to the Victoria shopping centre, at about 13:15 BST on Monday.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested shortly after and remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

A 19-year-old man was arrested earlier, also on suspicion of murder.

The force said they are working to establish how many people may have been involved in the attack.

Milton Street was closed between Shakespeare Street and Lower Parliament Street while officers investigated but has since reopened.

Det Insp Steve Wragg said: "It is a tragic incident that has sadly happened in broad daylight and in front of shoppers in the city centre.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this young man."

