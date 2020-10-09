BBC News

Covid: West Bridgford bar forced to close for breaching rules

A bar which has "persistently failed to follow" Covid-19 regulations has been forced to close until further notice.

Zinc in West Bridgford had been fined on three occasions for breaking coronavirus rules, Rushcliffe Borough Council said.

On 26 September council officers reported seeing people freely mixing between groups and shaking hands.

Seven members of one of the groups later tested positive for coronavirus, according to the council.

A day before the groups were seen mixing the bar's owners had been fined £1,000 for failing to put NHS Test and Trace measures in place.

And during lockdown earlier this year, Zinc was fined for allowing customers to consume food and drink on the premises, in breach of takeaway rules.

The council said the bar has now been fined £2,000, and shut for posing an imminent risk to health, and non-compliance with regulations.

Its "operation as a business will now be reviewed on a weekly basis", the authority added.

Nottinghamshire's director of public health Jonathan Gribbin said: "The bar's operations pose a serious and imminent risk to the health of their customers, staff and the wider community."

Insp Craig Berry said despite prior warning "Zinc persistently failed to follow the rules and this is unacceptable, and we will continue to take action against license holders that think they can act outside of the rules".

The closure comes as Nottingham was announced as having the highest Covid-19 infection rate in England.

Figures show that 760.6 per 100,000 people tested positive in the city over the past week, but restrictions are not due to be announced until Monday.

The BBC has attempted to contact Zinc's owners for comment.

