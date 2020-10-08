Coronavirus: Nottinghamshire warned over 'pre-Christmas partying'
Residents in a county that has seen a large spike in Covid-19 cases have been warned against having a "pre-Christmas party" ahead of possible restrictions.
People in Nottinghamshire have already been asked to avoid mixing with other households indoors after the "dramatic" rise in cases.
Nottingham city's infection rate is now the fourth highest in England.
Council leader David Mellen said this weekend should not be seen as a "last chance" to party.
Bars and restaurants could be forced to close as the government prepares to tighten restrictions for the worst affected areas of England.
It follows the announcement that pubs and restaurants across central Scotland are to be closed for 16 days.
Mr Mellen said: "There is a chance this weekend that people will think, 'This might be my last chance before Christmas so let's go out and party' - we can't have that.
"I think whatever restrictions come in I would plead with the government to make them straightforward, make them easy to understand, a small number of people are ignoring the restrictions now, but others are confused."
The infection rate for the city currently stands at 496.8 per 100,000 after cases increased from 314 in the week up to 27 September to 1,654.
The rate of infection for the county is 106 per 100,000 but varies across the districts, the county council said.
Just been interviewed on @BBCNottingham about the negative impact a local lockdown where bars & restaurants would close would have on the industry. With only 5% infection rate in hospitality it would have little effect but it would impact 14K Nottingham jobs and 450 businesses— Jo Cox-Brown (@Jocoxbrown) October 8, 2020
Dr Keith Girling, medical director at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust, said there had been a "significant increase in admissions" over the last three or four days, but "more towards the numbers we had in May and June".
He added there was a "very small number" of patients in intensive care with coronavirus.
Jo Cox-Brown, founder of Night Time Economy, which works with businesses and local authorities to create safer nights out in English cities, said further restrictions could have devastating effect on jobs.
"[Businesses] are terrified. The night-time economy is worth 14,000 jobs in Nottingham alone," she said.
"They were closed for three months, they have been trading for two months but at 50-75% of normal occupancy levels, so financially these venues are on their knees."
The Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has refused to say whether pubs and restaurants in the north and in Nottingham will be forced to close.
He said: "We are currently considering what steps we should take, obviously taking the advice of our scientific and medical advisers, and a decision will be made shortly."
Asked if there will be an announcement linked to the hospitality industry, he said: "We are considering the evidence. In some parts of the country, the number of cases are rising very fast and we are taking that very seriously."
