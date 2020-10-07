Man injured in Nottingham city centre tram crash
A man has been injured when he was hit by a city centre tram.
Police were called to a report of a collision on Victoria Street in Nottingham at about 20:45 BST.
The man, believed to be in his 40s, was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.
Tram operators Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said the route between Royal Centre and Nottingham station had now reopened.
Insp Charlotte Allardice said: "Victoria Street was closed while the man received treatment at the scene for his injuries. He was then transported to hospital.
"Victoria Street has been reopened and officers are conducting inquiries to establish the circumstances."
She appealed for witnesses to contact police.