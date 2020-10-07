Coronavirus: Nottingham post box 'filled to brim' with test kits
- Published
Royal Mail has had to increase collections from a post box in a popular student area after reports it was so full of Covid test kits no more would fit.
The box is in Ilkeston Road in Nottingham, where tougher lockdown restrictions may be introduced after a "dramatic" rise in cases.
Student Amy Collins said seeing it brought home the scale of the problem.
Royal Mail said the post box had received "larger than usual volumes".
Ms Collins, a sport rehabilitation student who spotted the full post box on Monday, said: "Seeing a whole post box with nothing but test kits is quite unnerving."
"It makes you realised how many potential contaminated people there are," she added.
The city's infection rate - 440.1 per 100,000 - is the fifth highest in England. There have been 1,465 cases in the week up to 3 October, up from 237 the week before.
The government is expected to introduce new restrictions but Nottingham City Council has already urged people to avoid mixing households.
'Questions to be asked'
On Wednesday David Mellen, the council leader, told BBC Radio Nottingham he felt the government has not involved the council enough.
He added he would like the restrictions to come in, not just within the boundaries of the city but the whole of "greater Nottingham".
This would include areas such as Beeston and West Bridgford.
He said a lot of the city's new cases are in people under 22 and said "the question has to be asked" whether students needed to be in the city if modules are online.
But he added: "Students are here now and part of our community... and we would want them to take responsibility as I'm sure many of them are."
On Monday, the University of Nottingham said more than 400 of its students had tested positive for the virus, with many of those living in private housing.
Royal Mail said the post box is "in an area of Nottingham where there is a high student population".
"The post box has received larger than usual volumes of completed test kits in the last 24 hours following a recent spike in student cases," a spokeswoman said.
The company said it was introducing two extra collections at the site for a short period to cope with demand.
It is also speaking to the local universities to see if there is any other way to manage student test kits.
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: What are the rules now?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?