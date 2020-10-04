BBC News

Police probe after three rescued from Nottingham house fire

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionNottinghamshire Police say the fire is believed to be "an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public"

Two women and a man have been rescued from a house fire "caused by malicious ignition", police have said.

Firefighters were called to Cromwell Street in Nottingham at about 05:30 BST on Sunday.

Two women and a man were pulled out at the house and one of them was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Det Sgt Adam Taylor said "at the moment we do believe the blaze was started deliberately".

Firefighters and police are carrying out an investigation and the blaze is being treated as "an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

  • Mother found after Reedley house fire died from 'pressure to neck'

    Published
    19 hours ago

  • Nottingham students unhappy with conditions in 'prison' halls

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Warning over student halls fire exit breaches

    Published
    2 days ago