Nottingham students unhappy with conditions in 'prison' halls
Students in Nottingham say they are being forced to live in a hall that feels "like a prison".
A number of students at the University of Nottingham's Derby Hall, a catered block housing about 330 students, are in isolation because of Covid-19.
They claim conditions are so bad some are being collected by their parents and leaving.
The university said it was bringing in a number of measures to support self-isolating students.
One student said isolation, unreliable food deliveries and heavy-handed security had led to students leaving the halls despite the threat of fines.
In common with other universities, Nottingham is having to control the potential spread of coronavirus among newly-arrived students.
The student, who asked not to be named, said the first many knew of lockdown was a note being pushed under their door overnight telling them they must isolate or face a £250 fine.
Since the hall is normally catered, food during lockdown is delivered in bags to rooms.
She said: "But sometimes the meals are hours late or don't arrive at all.
"Vegetarians have been delivered chicken meals - and when students call to complain, the numbers go straight to voicemail.
"Students in blocks which aren't yet locked down have been passing food through windows to friends who have been told to isolate."
She said communal areas are out of bounds even to groups of less than six and anyone stepping outside their room is "shouted at" by security.
"It's like a prison or the end of the world. People can't exercise, there is no-one around on campus, its really weird," the student continued.
"We wouldn't even mind the isolation if only we had an email explaining it.
"I've seen a good few people's parents turning up to fetch them, telling them, 'We don't care about the fine - get in the car'."
A father of another student, who also did not want to be named but is at the same hall, agreed the situation was bad.
"My son was told to isolate, via a note under the door, even before anyone in his household tested positive - though now he has," he said.
"They have to isolate, they are not allowed to mix with anyone and they have nowhere to exercise.
"He is a resilient lad but he is 18, away from home for the first time, stuck alone in a small room with no real communication from the university.
"It's a pretty desperate state of affairs."
A university spokesperson said it recognised it was a "very anxious time" for students away from home for the first time and thanked them for helping to "contain the virus".
A number of measures will be put into place to "balance their comfort, physical and mental wellbeing", it added.
These include staggered meal times, a mobile shop and a "dedicated outdoor space" for "fresh air" and "exercise".
