Nottingham Bierkeller bar confirms 16 coronavirus cases Published duration 33 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption The manager of the Bierkeller bar in Nottingham said staff have been drafted in from sister bars in Birmingham and Manchester

A bar which has seen 16 positive Covid-19 cases among staff has said it is opening as normal after carrying out a deep clean.

The Bierkeller in Nottingham specialises in Bavarian-style parties and is popular with students.

It closed for a night at the weekend following the first positive result.

Manager Francois Loi said all the new cases had been in isolation and current staff had no contact with them.

The bar, in Friar Lane in the city centre, normally has a capacity of 1,100 but currently this is 356.

Mr Loi said: "We took the decision to close on Sunday to assess the situation.

"All those who worked alongside the affected member of staff - and even those who were connected with them outside work - were told to stay away and get tested.

"Everyone in that group has been in isolation since and we are confident we nipped it in the bud."

Mr Loi said replacement staff - some of whom have been drafted in from sister bars in other cities - were working in tighter bubbles and health officials had been alerted.

The city council said it was investigating the cases and will be checking that staff are "self-isolating" and the business has "robust Covid safety measures in place".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk. eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk