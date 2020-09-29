Visits to HMP Lowdham Grange stopped as Covid cases 'surge' Published duration 34 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Getty Images image caption Lowdham Grange is a category B prison which holds up to 920 men

Visits to a prison have been stopped after an outbreak there caused a "surge" in Covid-19 cases in the area.

There have been 40 cases confirmed at HMP Lowdham Grange in Nottinghamshire's Newark and Sherwood district.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the area is higher than the current national average and the county's public health director said the jail's cases accounted for the "surge".

The prison director said the "priority was to keep everyone safe".

Jonathan Gribbin, director of public health in the county, said: "We've been tracking quite carefully what is going on and we've seen quite a rise in cases across the district.

"As of today there's a total of 40 confirmed cases at Lowdham Grange which accounts for quite a lot of that surge."

The rate of coronavirus infections per 100,000 population is 67.8 in the Newark and Sherwood district.

This compares with the England average of 55 per 100,000.

He said previously cases had been mostly distributed across Newark town but now people were testing positive in nearby villages, including Ollerton and Edwinstowe, as well as at Lowdham Grange.

Mark Hanson, Serco prison director at the prison, said both inmates and staff had tested positive.

He said: "As a result a number of prisoners are self-isolating and we have put in place a restricted regime with limited movements in the prison and, regrettably, have stopped all visits."

Mr Hanson said staff were working with the NHS and Public Health England to "implement the best possible strategy to manage the virus".