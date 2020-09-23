BBC News

Nottinghamshire firefighters remain at 200-tonne rubbish blaze

Published
image captionPlumes of black smoke could be seen for miles
A blaze involving about 200 tonnes of rubbish at a waste disposal facility in Nottingham is still burning.
Firefighters remain at the scene in Freeth Street, where they have been battling the flames since 16:15 BST on Tuesday.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it expected to be there for a "long time".
People living nearby have been told to keep windows and doors shut to protect themselves from smoke inhalation.
The fire service said it did not know at this stage how the blaze began.
image captionFirefighters could be seen pumping water out of the nearby River Trent
