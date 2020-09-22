Nottingham rubbish fire: 200 tonnes of waste creates plume of black smoke Published duration 50 minutes ago

image caption Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud bangs from the fire

A 200-tonne rubbish fire has sent a plume of black smoke into the air across a city.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud bangs from the site on Freeth Street, Nottingham, near Lady Bay Bridge.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the blaze at about 16:15 BST and crews remained at the scene.

No injuries have been reported. Residents have been told to keep their windows shut.

Fire crews pumped water from the nearby River Trent as they attempted to bring the blaze under control.

image caption Firefighters could be seen pumping water out of the nearby River Trent