Nottinghamshire Police seize brand new Aston Martin Published duration 50 minutes ago

image copyright Nottinghamshire Police image caption The £150,000 Aston Martin was spotted by special constables

A brand new supercar worth about £150,000 could be crushed after it was found being driven without insurance.

Nottinghamshire Police said the Aston Martin was stopped on the A60 near Ravenshead, in the early hours of Monday.

Special constables spotted the vehicle due to the "manner of driving".

The legal owner must recover the vehicle, or risk it being crushed, while the driver faces six points and a fine of up to £5,000.