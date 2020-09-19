Ashfield District Council deputy leader charged after police stop Published duration 44 minutes ago

image caption Thomas Hollis was arrested at a petrol station after a car was seen driving 'at speed'

The deputy leader of a Nottinghamshire council is facing a series of charges after being stopped by police.

Officers saw a vehicle travelling "at speed" in Outram Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, at 21:50 BST on Thursday.

Thomas Hollis, who represents Huthwaite and Brierley on Ashfield District Council, was arrested shortly after.

The 27-year-old has since been charged with driving without due care and attention, obstructing police and resisting arrest.

Mr Hollis of, Windmill Close, Sutton-in-Ashfield, has been released on conditional bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 5 February.

The council has declined to comment at this stage.

