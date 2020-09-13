Pedestrian dies after being hit by motorcycle in Nottinghamshire Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The pedestrian died at the scene in Trowell Lane, Sutton Bonington in Nottinghamshire

A man has died after being hit by a motorcycle.

The pedestrian died at the scene in Trowell Lane, Sutton Bonington in Nottinghamshire, at about 11:40 BST.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The road has been closed for investigation.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving whilst over the alcohol limit and remains in police custody.

Det Sgt Adam Cooper said inquiries were continuing and has appealed to anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage to get in touch.