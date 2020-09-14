Nottinghamshire snowboarder 'lucky to be alive' after cliff fall Published duration 26 minutes ago

image caption More than £35,000 has been raised to support Loz Ball after he broke his neck snowboarding in France

A snowboarder who broke his neck falling 50m (164ft) off a cliff has said he is "lucky to be alive".

Loz Ball, from Thrumpton, Nottinghamshire, was injured during a trip to the French Alps in February and now has limited mobility.

Since April, more than £35,000 has been raised through an online fundraising page to support his family.

The 37-year-old told the BBC the "generosity of people in the current climate was incredible".

He said people had been "selfless" during the pandemic.

image copyright Loz Ball image caption The 37-year-old was on holiday with a group on friends when the accident happened in Val Thorens

Mr Ball, who is in a wheelchair, said the money would help fund his long-term rehabilitation and adapt his family's home.

Mr Ball, who has been snowboarding for nine years, said he remembered going off piste after helping a friend on a holiday in Val Thorens.

"I must have got into a little trouble and ended up on top of a cliff," he said.

image copyright Loz Ball image caption He fell more than 50m off a cliff while snowboarding in the French Alps in February

"I'm assuming I must have slipped and fallen. I slipped 50m plus off the cliff.

"I consider myself lucky to be alive looking at how far I fell."

His friend Sharna Whitton, who set up the fundraising page, said the accident had a "devastating impact" on the family.