Coronavirus: Mum gets test for son without appointment By Alex Regan & Gavin Bevis

image copyright Tracy Bonner image caption Tracy Bonner tried to get a Covid test for her 14-year-old son Ryan, but the nearest test site she was offered was a two-hour drive away

A mother who was unable to book her son a Covid-19 test online got seen after she "just turned up at the test site".

Tracy Bonner from Clifton, Nottinghamshire, was concerned after her 14-year-old son Ryan developed a cough and a high temperature.

When she tried to book a test, she was told the nearest site was two hours away in Oldham.

The 47-year-old drove to a Nottingham centre, and staff saw her son as "no-one else was getting tested".

A lack of processing capacity, rather than issues at testing centres, has meant fewer appointments have been available for those exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms.

On Monday Ms Bonner said she tried to book a test through the gov.uk website four times an hour, but with no success.

"I read somewhere that they release extra slots at 8pm and that's when I got Oldham suggested, and that's the best I got," she said.

After self-isolating with her son for two days, Ms Bonner drove to the Motorpoint Arena test centre in Nottingham - run by government contractor Serco - on Tuesday evening.

"When I saw a TV report that it was relatively quiet I thought, 'Well that's because no-one can book a test'.

"I just turned up at the test site and they said, 'Yeah I think there's something wrong with the website as we've had no end of people saying they just can't book'.

"They give you a test with a bar code and then you go and register the test online when you get back home."

Since then her son's test has come back negative.

"I work at a baker's and see a lot of people, so I had to take two days off work," she said.

"My son couldn't go to school until he's had a test - and he's already lost six months - so we needed that test."

A Serco spokesman said the testing situation has "been evolving over the last few days", and guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care says "that people need a booking to get a test".