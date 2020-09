'Multiple injuries' in Nottingham Argos store bus crash Published duration 11 minutes ago

image caption One of the buses crashed into an Argos store

Several people were injured when two buses hit each other in Nottingham city centre.

One of the buses crashed into an Argos store following the collision in Upper Parliament Street shortly before 16:10 BST.

Nottinghamshire Police said none of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.

The road has been closed to traffic as emergency services deal with the scene and investigations take place.

