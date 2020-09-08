Coronavirus: Amazon building site cases prompt extra testing Published duration 13 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Chris Etches image caption Up to 700 workers are building the new distribution centre

A coronavirus testing facility has been set up at the construction site for a new Amazon distribution centre after dozens of staff tested positive.

Nottinghamshire County Council said there had been 39 confirmed Covid-19 cases among workers at the Summit Park development in Sutton-in-Ashfield in the past six days.

Between 600 and 700 people are currently employed at the site.

Free tests will be available for all staff for the next three days.

'Monitoring situation'

On Friday it emerged at least 18 construction staff working on the new distribution centre had tested positive for Covid-19

A deep clean was carried out by the main contractor Bowmer and Kirkland but building work has now resumed.

Jonathan Gribbin, Nottinghamshire's director for public health, said the county council had decided to "step up its testing strategy" after monitoring the situation over the past week.

He added the new testing unit was reserved for people who work there.

A Bowmer and Kirkland spokesman said: "The health and safety of our workforce is our absolute priority and we are working closely with Nottinghamshire County Council public health teams and the NHS to introduce this testing facility."

"The testing facility will be a very welcome addition to the existing measures we have in place so we can identify any further positive cases and take action as necessary."