More than 1,000 face masks were seized from a shop over fears their inaccurate labels could leave customers at risk.

The face coverings were pulled from an an unnamed shoe shop in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, by county council officials.

Despite being described as EU-approved surgical masks, no EU safety checks had been carried out on them.

Trading Standards said people could be misled into thinking they were better protected than was the case.

The masks were seized as part of a long-running investigation into shops and websites selling masks in Nottinghamshire.

Officer Matthew Tuft said: "They were Chinese safety regulations which were on the box, which were misleading.

"People might put themselves more at risk if they think their mask is more superior in terms of its effectiveness.

"The shop was also advertising the surgical qualities of the masks, and that they could deliver to care homes and health practices, doctors surgeries and GPs."

The shop was given the masks back on condition they were relabelled.

Nottinghamshire Trading Standards officers said they had spent months carrying out door-to-door enquiries and scouring websites selling masks

About 20 sellers had been reported to local authorities and health industry watchdogs, they said.

"We knew there would be an opportunity for mis-selling to the public by traders who might act a bit unscrupulously," said team manager Fiona Needham.

"You can have surgical masks which the NHS will use, right down to face coverings you can make yourself, and there's a lot in between."

