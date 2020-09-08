BBC News

Coronavirus: School shuts as head teacher in hospital with virus

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionA number of schools across the East Midlands have been affected by Covid-19
A school has shut after its head teacher was taken to hospital with Covid-19.
Pupils at Trowell Primary School in Nottinghamshire have been told not to come back from Tuesday until 21 September.
The school's pupils were also told to self-isolate for the next fortnight, as was every member of staff.
A letter to parents said head teacher Dan Goddard is "in good spirits" and is "resting and recuperating".
It added: "This is not the way we wanted to start the new school year, particularly as the children have re-adapted to life at school so superbly over the last few days.
"However, it is a necessary step to avoid spreading the virus within our local community."
At least 11 schools across the East Midlands have been affected by coronavirus cases, with some fully or partially closing.
Most are in Leicester and Leicestershire, where schools were among the first in England to reopen.
