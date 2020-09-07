Image copyright Google Image caption A number of teachers are being tested, meaning the whole school is shut

A primary school has closed after one of its teachers tested positive for coronavirus.

Mellers Primary School, in Radford, Nottingham, said the case concerned a Year One teacher, so Year One classes will be closed for two weeks in line with government guidance.

Any children who feel unwell should get tested, it added.

A number of staff are also being tested which means the whole school has closed.

In a statement, the school said: "As a precaution, some other members of staff are self-isolating and have had a test, which means that we don't have enough staff to open the school... so Mellers will be closed to all pupils and staff.

"We are waiting for advice from Public Health England... we will let you know straight away if we are able to open school on Tuesday."

Nottingham City Council said its public health and schools teams will be liaising closely with the school to offer further advice and support to ensure pupils and staff can return safely as quickly as possible.

It comes as Nottinghamshire's director of public health, Jonathan Gribbin, warned distancing outside schools by parents was an issue.

"We are hearing a lot of reports in all of the excitement of people getting together again and getting their kids back in school, there are some people who need reminding of that," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"That message of social distancing for parents is one we are happy to get out right across Nottinghamshire."

