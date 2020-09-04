Image copyright Chris Etches Image caption About 700 people are employed on the Amazon centre's construction site each day

At least 18 construction workers at a new Amazon distribution centre have tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff at Bowmer and Kirkland are all self-isolating and the site has been closed for a deep clean.

The centre is being built at Summit Park in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire County Council confirmed it was working with health officials and an incident team has been set up to deal with the outbreak.

Other staff affected by the outbreak work for site developers Peveril Securities and Sladen Estates.

'Full deep clean'

A joint statement from the construction firms involved said none of the workers who tested positive had been on site since Wednesday.

A spokeswoman said: "The health and safety of all those working on site remains a top priority and as an added measure, we will be enhancing our already rigorous hygiene practices.

"We have elected to stand down all operatives on site from Thursday in order to carry out a full site deep clean to maintain a safe working environment for all.

"We are working closely with the public health authority on the appropriate next steps and remain in communication with all those involved."

The firms said a track and test process had identified other workers who were now quarantining as a precaution.

'Developing situation'

Leader of Ashfield District Council, Jason Zadrozny, said the authority was working with the firms and the director of public health for Nottinghamshire "to ensure the spread of the virus is contained".

He added: "This is a developing situation, and our environmental health team have visited the site and are working with the contractors on site and the Health and Safety Executive to ensure all protocols are being strictly followed.

"Although the Summit Park site is important for the local economy, it is important that government guidance is strictly followed to stop further cases."

Amazon said the site had "not been handed over yet" and the fulfilment centre was due to officially open in autumn.

It is one of three sites being built by Amazon which will help create 7,000 jobs across the UK.

