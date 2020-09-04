Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Gavin Fouracres, of Briar Court, Long Eaton, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle

A 22-year-old man has been charged after an ice cream van was stolen in Nottingham.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Bobbers Mill Road and was spotted by officers on the A52 at about 01:20 BST on Thursday.

Gavin Fouracres, of Briar Court, Long Eaton, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Mr Fouracres is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.

He has also been charged with driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and failing to stop for police.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.