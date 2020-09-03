Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The man behind the wheel of the brightly coloured ice cream van failed to stop for police

A man has been arrested after a pink ice cream van was chased by police through Nottingham.

Officers spotted the brightly coloured vehicle on the A52 just before 01:20 BST on Thursday, soon after it was reported stolen from Bobbers Mill Road.

Police said the "unusual getaway vehicle" made it easier for them to track down in the middle of night.

But when the van emblazoned with Disney characters and a "super whippy" sign failed to pull over, a chase ensued.

Nottinghamshire Police said the van was driven dangerously to evade officers before eventually stopping.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without insurance and theft of a vehicle.

Inspector Mark Stanley said: "Although it's a comical tale, this is someone's livelihood and a crime like this could have had a devastating impact."

