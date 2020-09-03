Image caption Jacob Croucher was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday

A man has been sentenced after the mother of a 14-year-old girl intercepted an online chat in which he had got her daughter to send him a naked picture, police said.

The mother saw a nude image of a man on her daughter's Snapchat, Nottinghamshire Police said, then took the phone and pretended to be her.

She checked the location of Jacob Croucher's profile and alerted police.

Croucher was given an eight-month sentence, suspended for two years.

The 24-year-old, of Montague Road, Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday and also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Police said the victim, from Northumbria, received a friend request from Croucher in 2017 but accepted it a year later.

The victim's mother saw a naked image of Croucher on her daughter's phone on 7 August 2018, then took the device and purported to be her.

Officers said he then asked for videos of the teenager performing sexual acts and photographs of her body.

The victim's mother also found Croucher had sent an image of his bank balance showing he had more than £11,000, with a message saying "let me spoil you".

Det Con Kieran Gosal said the girl told Croucher she was 14 but he told her "this didn't bother him" even though he was 22 at the time.

"We would like to praise the victim and her family for [their] bravery throughout the investigation," he added.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.