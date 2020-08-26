Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The company said "no-one is being made redundant today"

Engineering giant Rolls-Royce has confirmed it will close one of its factories in Nottinghamshire.

The company said its engine components plant in Annesley would be shut due to the "significant reduction" in demand.

The firm said the 120 people who work at the site will be offered transfers to the firm's headquarters in Derby.

A company spokesman said he understood the news was "worrying for everyone working in Annesley", but employees would receive support.

The news of the Annesley site's closure comes after Rolls-Royce said it would be looking to axe 9,000 jobs across its global workforce.

About 1,500 jobs are expected to be lost from the manufacturer's Derby headquarters this year, and more than double that number have expressed interest in voluntary redundancy.

A Rolls-Royce spokesman said: "No-one is being made redundant today.

"Around 120 people work in Annesley but we are hoping that many will accept transfers to Derby."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In May the aerospace firm said it needed to "take action" after aircraft manufacturers cut production

He added Rolls-Royce was still reviewing the potential impact of coronavirus at its other Nottinghamshire site in Hucknall.

Currently, the Annesley base is used to make blisks, discs and drums for Trent and Pearl engines, and a transfer of activities to Derby and a plant in Germany is due to be completed by 2022.

The spokesman added: "Today's news will understandably be very worrying for everyone working in Annesley, and our number one priority is to provide support to our employees and their families."

About 52,000 people work for the engine-maker globally, and the company employs about 9,000 people at its Derby headquarters.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.