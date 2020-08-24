Image copyright Lesley Haig Image caption Low rainfall and limited water sources have left this part of the canal muddy and open

Animals and birds have "disappeared" from a dried-up stretch of canal between Nottingham and Grantham, residents say.

The Grantham Canal, at Kinoulton, Nottinghamshire, overflowed in February but images now show only mud and puddles.

Lesley Haig, who lives in the village, described the situation as "tragic".

The Canal and River Trust said it was aware of concerns around wildlife but warned there were no "easy solutions".

Image copyright Lesley Haig Image caption The area's drainage solutions were highlighted when it flooded earlier in the year

Mrs Haig said she had never seen the area devoid of water before.

"It's just so sad to see," she said. She said at the start of lockdown, when the canal had just recovered from flooding, the water was being used by ducks, moorhens and swifts.

The trust said it was aware of concerns about the wildlife on the canal - which is no longer managed for navigation.

"We've received a number of reports of low water levels," it said in a statement.

"In many ways [that's not] surprising as the spring was particularly dry.

"Water supply on the canal is challenging, particularly at the Nottingham end. Unfortunately there are no quick wins... to improve [it]."

It said its ecologists had recorded no immediate threats to wildlife but added it was monitoring oxygen levels and would respond to signs of distress.

"It's important to remember that wildlife is very resilient and, if necessary, many species will simply move to the next stretch of canal which has water.

"Some species of waterfowl can actually benefit from fluctuating water levels as it makes it easier for them to find food in the exposed mud," it added.

