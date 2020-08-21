Image caption Mick Pickering's work colleagues sent a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce to pick him up

A man who spent 110 days in hospital battling coronavirus said he was "amazed" he had been in an induced coma for seven weeks.

Mick Pickering was discharged from Nottingham City Hospital on Friday after being admitted on 4 April.

The 65-year-old said when he was woken up, "I didn't realise I'd been there so long".

Staff at the hospital lined up and clapped as he left the hospital in a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce.

The Newthorpe resident was admitted with lethargy, loss of appetite, shivers and feelings of sickness.

But five days later he was put in an induced coma for 41 days.

When asked what it was like to wake up from the coma, Mr Pickering said: "I was amazed, I didn't realise I'd been there so long.

"I just assumed that I'd been asleep for a few hours, and when [the nurse] said to me, 'You've been here seven weeks', I was just amazed."

His wife Patsy said: "At some points I thought he was going to die; I got my daughter up from London [to be with the family]."

A spokesperson for the hospital said: "He is much improved and now able to walk independently, talk, wash himself and make an all-important cup of tea."

Image caption Mick Pickering was admitted to Nottingham City Hospital on 4 April, and spent 41 days in an induced coma

The coronavirus survivor's breathing remains limited, and he requires several weeks of physiotherapy to gain full mobility.

Mr Pickering was clapped by hospital staff as he walked through the car park unaided on Friday morning.

His colleagues from The Grand care home in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, arranged for a chauffeur-driven white Rolls-Royce Phantom to pick him up.

