Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Six people were arrested in Nottingham, the West Midlands, and Kent after the two-day rave was advertised on social media

Six people have been arrested over a plan to hold an illegal rave over the bank holiday weekend.

The two-day rave had been promoted on social media, and was due to take place at a farm in Costock from 28 August, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The force believes "hundreds of people" were due to attend the event.

Five men, aged between 33 and 62, and a 51-year-old woman were arrested in Nottingham, Kent, and the West Midlands.

Police said they had been gathering evidence on the Darkwood Gathering rave since July.

The event had been promoted on social media as "Nottingham's best underground outdoor rave".

Mobile phones and laptops were seized during raids at multiple addresses on Wednesday.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The illegal rave would have taken place on a farm in Costock, near the Leicestershire border

Cdr Neil Williams said: "Unlike licensed events where the focus is the music and the customer experience, these unlicensed events are predominantly about making money.

"They are normally backed by organised crime with the focus on the supply of controlled drugs.

"In terms of a global pandemic, to organise an event like this, encouraging people to gather in large numbers is irresponsible."

Rob Inglis, Rushcliffe Borough Council, added it was important residents were "protected from any events that threaten measures to combat the pandemic or cause localised anti-social or illegal activity".

The six people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

