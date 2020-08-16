Joseph Chattaway charged with attempted murder of parents
A 25-year-old man has been charged for the attempted murder of his mother and father.
Joseph Chattaway of Pilkington Road, Mapperley, Nottingham, was arrested on Friday after his parents were allegedly assaulted on 5 August.
His father remains critically ill in hospital, while his mother has since been discharged.
Mr Chattaway has been remanded in custody and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.