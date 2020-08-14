Image caption Officers were called to the property in Pilkington Road shortly before 14:00 BST on Wednesday 5 August

Police searching for a man in connection with an attack on his parents have made an arrest.

A "large-scale police operation" to find Joseph Chattaway, 25, began after his mother and father were seriously assaulted in Pilkington Road, Mapperley, Nottingham, on 5 August.

Mr Chattaway's father remains critically ill in hospital, while his mother has since been discharged.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man in the Staffordshire area on Friday.

A police helicopter, foot patrols and drones have been used by Nottinghamshire Police to try and find Mr Chattaway since the assault was reported.

Det Sgt Adam Taylor from the force said: "This is a serious incident which has naturally been a cause of real concern for people living in the area.

"This arrest is a positive development in our ongoing investigation."

Nottinghamshire Police have not said what the held man has been arrested on suspicion of but said he was "assisting detectives with their investigation".

