Image copyright Handout Image caption Ezekiel Clarke was also known as "Y9", the court heard

A 17-year-old boy "crashed" to the ground after he was stabbed twice, once through his heart and liver, a court has heard.

Ezekiel Clarke died in Churchfield Lane, Radford, at about 19:30 GMT, half an hour after he was attacked with a 7in (17cm) knife, on 19 February.

Jaheim Williams, 19, and a 16-year-old - who cannot be named - deny murder and are on trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Prosecutor Peter Joyce QC said the boy "killed him and Williams helped".

The court heard Ezekiel was also stabbed through his arm and into his lung, but the blow through his heart and liver was the fatal one.

Mr Joyce said Mr Williams, of Trafalgar Close, Nottingham, and the 16-year-old, who was on a bicycle, came across Mr Clarke at about 19:00.

He said: "[The 16-year-old] throws the bike to the ground and chases Clarke. Williams joins the chase as well."

Ezekiel was stabbed twice by the 16-year-old, and crashed to the ground, dying before the defendants ran off, the court heard.

Mr Joyce said: "They were both involved together. They were together a long time before and after."

The jury was told a witness described seeing "two hard stabs", and when paramedics arrived Ezekiel's chest was opened up in the street to try and save him.

The 16-year-old also denies robbery and having a bladed article in relation to an incident in Norton Street, Radford, two days earlier, when the prosecution says he and another teenager threatened a friend of Ezekiel's with knives.

A bag, coat and gold chain were taken from the victim, who was told the robbery was not "personal" but was "because he chilled with Y9", the nickname for Ezekiel, the court heard.

The trial continues.

