The victims were found in Southwell Lane, Kirkby in Ashfield

A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after two pedestrians were hit by a car.

A 29-year-old man was killed in the crash on Southwell Lane in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, at about 19:45 BST on Saturday.

Police said another man, 19, who suffered serious injuries in the crash, remains stable in hospital.

John Jefferies, 31, who lives on the street, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Nottinghamshire Police said a woman, who was also arrested in connection with the investigation, has been released with no further action.

