A man and a woman have been arrested in a murder investigation after a crash in Nottinghamshire.

The victim was found in Southwell Lane, Kirkby in Ashfield, at about 19:45 BST on Saturday.

The 29-year-old man died despite being treated at the scene by emergency workers, a police spokesman said, while another man is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

