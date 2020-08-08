Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Nottinghamshire Police urged anyone who saw Joseph Chattaway not to approach him but to call 999

A man wanted in connection with an attack that left his parents in hospital is wanted by police.

Anyone who sees Joseph Chattaway, 25, has been urged to not approach him but call 999 immediately, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Officers said the attack in Pilkington Road, Mapperley, Nottingham, happened at about 14:00 BST on Wednesday.

Mr Chattaway's father remains in a critical condition in hospital, while his mother is in a stable condition.

Image caption Officers were called to the property in Pilkington Road shortly before 14:00 on Wednesday

Det Insp Parminder Dhillon said officers believed it was "an isolated incident", and urged anyone who sees Mr Chattaway - who is believed to be in the Nottinghamshire area - not to approach him but to call 999.

