A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was attacked with what police believe was a machete.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Spinney Road in Keyworth at about 23:00 BST on Friday.

One man was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with potentially life-threatening injuries, a force spokesman said.

A second man was treated for head injuries but has been discharged.

Insp Steve Wragg said officers were initially called out to deal with reports of antisocial behaviour, but after finding the injured man they began searching for the suspect, who was found at about 06:00 on Saturday.

He said the arrested 22-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment to "severe injuries to his hand" before being taken into custody.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen this nasty incident," he said.

Local patrols had been increased, he added.

