Image copyright Bartlett family Image caption Amy Barlett suffered liver problems, steroid-induced diabetes and allergic reactions to medications during her first round of chemotherapy

A teenager fighting leukaemia for a second time has found a bone marrow donor after being given "just weeks" to do so.

Amy Bartlett, 15, from West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, was told in June she needed a transplant after her cancer returned.

This prompted a race against time to find a potential donor.

But over the weekend her family received the "fantastic news" a match had been found in Germany.

Her father Leigh, 49, said: "You can't believe what a relief it was. Amy is obviously relieved and delighted, it gives us all hope.

"She knows even though she's had a challenging time, there's a pathway forwards.

"To the donor I would say thank you. They have saved my daughter's life."

Image copyright Bartlett family Image caption Amy's father described her as a "strong young lady"

Amy was first diagnosed with "high-risk" leukaemia aged 12.

She received the most intensive rounds of chemotherapy administered to children diagnosed with the disease, Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) said.

This led to liver problems, steroid-induced diabetes and several allergic reactions to the medications.

Her therapy was due to end on 4 July this year, but shortly before this the family were told her cancer had returned, meaning she had to restart treatment.

Her mother Marie, 51, said it "ripped her heart out" to have to tell her daughter the news.

They also had to find a suitable bone marrow donor "ideally within two to three weeks" for a transplant, which NUH said "offers the highest chance of a cure".

Image copyright Bartlett family Image caption Amy's brother Marcus was tested but was not a match

This search was made more difficult by the coronavirus crisis as new sign-ups have dropped significantly, according to blood cancer charities.

Now a match has now been found, Amy is due to have a transplant at Sheffield Children's Hospital in September.

Her father described it as a "game-changer" and urged others to sign up to donate.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.